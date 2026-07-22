2026「Time Out 推介」名單：咖啡及麵包店

Zombie Specialty Coffee

Silk (銅鑼灣)

Social Goods Modern Bakery

Africa Coffee & Tea

Again

Bakehouse (灣仔)

Blend and Grind (日街)

波甚珈琲

Café Sausalito

安樂珈琲

Cookie Vission

Elephant Grounds (上環)

Fineprint (大坑)

好日子咖啡

半路咖啡（上環）

Hara Kako

Heima Heima

Indigo Coffee

Kactus Koffee

Oneday Coffee

On The Hill Coffee Bar (中環)

生昌焙豆（土瓜灣）

Soul Fresh

Studio Caffeine

Winstons Coffee (西營盤)

順流精品咖啡

Loop Kulture

Coffeelin (炮台山)

Urban Coffee Roaster (中環)

Yoi Coffee & Bakery



