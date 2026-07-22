2026「Time Out 推介」名單：咖啡及麵包店

Zombie Specialty Coffee
Silk (銅鑼灣)
Social Goods Modern Bakery
Africa Coffee & Tea
Again
Bakehouse (灣仔)
Blend and Grind (日街)
波甚珈琲
Café Sausalito
安樂珈琲
Cookie Vission
Elephant Grounds (上環)
Fineprint (大坑)
好日子咖啡
半路咖啡（上環）
Hara Kako
Heima Heima
Indigo Coffee
Kactus Koffee
Oneday Coffee
On The Hill Coffee Bar (中環)
生昌焙豆（土瓜灣）
Soul Fresh
Studio Caffeine
Winstons Coffee (西營盤)
順流精品咖啡
Loop Kulture
Coffeelin (炮台山)
Urban Coffee Roaster (中環)
Yoi Coffee & Bakery
2026「Time Out 推介」名單出爐！Time Out 香港編輯團隊嚴選城中出色商戶，帶你盡情感受香港的魅力，以下是精選不同的香港特色 cafe 及麵包店。立即按此瀏覽2026「Time Out 推介」完整名單。