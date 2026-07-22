2026「Time Out 推介」名單：香港酒吧

001

25:00

8055

Aer

Apothecary

Aqua

Argo

Avoca

Artifact Bar

Bad Coffee & Liquor Club

Bar Leone

Blotto

Blue Supreme

Butler

C108

Call Me Al

Cardinal Point

Coa

DarkSide

Dead Poets

Dio

Gokan

Gossip

職人酒室

Honky Tonks Tavern

House Welley Bar

James Suckling Wine Central

Kinsman

Mius

Mizunara: The Library

Montana

Not 2 Sweet

Out of the Brew

Ozone

Paragon

Penicillin

Peridot

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

Popinjays

Quinary

Qura Bar

RightSideUp

Skye

Socio

Sugar

Sugar King

Tell Camellia

Terrible Baby

The Wanch

The Aubrey

The Diplomat

The Doctor’s Residence

The Green Door

The Old Man Hong Kong

The Opposites

The Pontiac

The Savory Project

瑞吉酒吧

The Wanch

TopTown

Whisky & Words