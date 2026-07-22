2026「Time Out 推介」名單：香港酒吧

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Aer
Apothecary
Aqua
Argo
Avoca
Artifact Bar
Bad Coffee & Liquor Club
Bar Leone
Blotto
Blue Supreme
Butler
C108
Call Me Al
Cardinal Point
Coa
DarkSide
Dead Poets
Dio
Gokan
Gossip
職人酒室
Honky Tonks Tavern
House Welley Bar
James Suckling Wine Central
Kinsman
Mius
Mizunara: The Library
Montana
Not 2 Sweet
Out of the Brew
Ozone
Paragon
Penicillin
Peridot
Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Popinjays
Quinary
Qura Bar
RightSideUp
Skye
Socio
Sugar
Sugar King
Tell Camellia
Terrible Baby
The Wanch
The Aubrey
The Diplomat
The Doctor’s Residence
The Green Door
The Old Man Hong Kong
The Opposites
The Pontiac
The Savory Project
瑞吉酒吧
The Wanch
TopTown
Whisky & Words
「Time Out 推介」名單2026出爐！Time Out 香港編輯團隊嚴選城中出色酒吧，帶你盡情感受香港的魅力，以下精選香港特色酒吧。立即按此瀏覽2026「Time Out 推介」完整名單。