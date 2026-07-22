2026「Time Out 推介」名單：香港景點好去處

20s 貳拾年華
Bay 247
Bun's 2020
Chalk Party
長洲戲院
Childlike
Chillax Place
Crafts on Peel
Crossfire Arena
浩海立方・探游館
Curiosity Corner by Studio MM
黑暗中對話體驗館
Ditto Snap
Fox in a Box Hong Kong
Glazden
Go Park Aqua
Gold
香港電影資料館
Jello & Mellow
JPS Gallery
Juen Juen Gung
Just Climb
Keep Climbing Gym
馬凌畫廊
領先射箭
Lost Hong Kong
寶石戲院
美富紋身
One Affinity Tennis
Padel+
Para Site
PHD Group
PowerPlay Arena
Print Art Contemporary
Resa Laser
Ryze Hong Kong
Salon 10
Sandbox VR
Snow & Surf
Sooper Yoo
Tennin Tattoo
The Hideout
The Stories by Greg Kuang
The Shophouse
歡樂天地
Thy Lab
Tides
War Zone
白犬工坊
XVenture
年度矚目「Time Out 推介」2026名單回歸！Time Out 香港團隊及編輯嚴選城中出色商戶，帶你盡情感受香港的魅力，以下是今年必到的香港景點及好去處，由室內娛樂、手作體驗到文化熱點都有。立即按此瀏覽2026「Time Out 推介」完整名單。